America’s Goth Talent: We Are Looking for Goth Teens to Interview Artists

​Are you a goth teen looking to break into the exciting, unprofitable world of music journalism? If you answered “yes, but as long as it’s not actually that exciting,” then boy do we have the gig for you!

We are looking for a #goth #teen who is up for interviewing artists. It might be a popular emo band or an up-and-coming rapper. Music knowledge is not necessary.

Videos by VICE

Requirements:

Must be goth



Must be a teen



Interested? Get in touch with Dan at dan[dot]ozzi[at]vice[dot]com with a little bit about yourself as well as a photo. Use the subject: “I am a goth teen.” No fakes. No jocks.