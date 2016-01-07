Andre 3000 Says He Loves the New Kid Cudi Album and Wants to Write More Music



Photo by Petya Shalamanova

The ever continuing saga of Outkast and what their future will be can be a frustrating one for a lot of people. It’s been 13 years since Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, and ten since their soundtrack for Idlewild. Neither Andre 3000 or Big Boi have stopped making music though, as Andre recently appeared on Erykah Badu’s most recent mixtape. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, they asked Andre a series of questions related to his upcoming role in the show American Crime, as well as what his current intentions are in regards to producing new music for release.

Billboard asked about what his current recording habits are like.

“Have you had time to work on music lately?

I still get time to think about music. [Shooting TV and film projects] is not so bad — it kind of puts you in the place where you’re fiending to do music. I’ve been holding [back] for a long time, so now I’m really interested in figuring out some type of music to do. I’m always recording.”

About who he’s recording with, he shies away.

“Can you say what you’re working on or with whom?

I can’t say that I have a target right now. I’ve gotten in trouble before for saying when or what is coming, so I like to just kind of let it be. I’d like to put out some kind of music project, but we’ll see.”

The interview goes onto Andre talking about how much he loves the new Kid Cudi record.

“What music are you listening to now?

I always listen to a lot of jazz, a lot of Thelonious Monk. The new Kid Cudi album [Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven] is awesome to me. That’s kind of like the most recent thing that I think is really great. But other than that I’ve kind of just been working in the studio and listening to what I’m doing.”

You can read the full interview on Billboard.