Damn, Aphex Twin Keeps Putting Out New Music, This Time Under His Newly Revived Alias AFX

Richard D. James is back—again! In keeping with his recent and suddenly frenetic pace of self-revival, James has brought back his AFX project seemingly out of nowhere: “Serge Fenix Rendered 2,” a distorted, elastic cut seemingly pulled from haunted arcade, is his first release under the moniker in almost ten years. Listening to the relentless, glitchy beat, one can assume gearheads and DJs around the world are currently in the midst of working it into new mixes.

The track will be featured on Orphaned Deejay Selek 2006-2008, a new AFX EP dropping August 21 on Warp. This new music comes in the wake of a particularly prolific period for James, which includes the release of last year’s Syro, an EP and an unassuming white-label 12-inch from earlier this year, and a massive dump of previously unreleased tracks. There hasn’t been a better time to be an Aphex Twin fan in a long time. Check out “Serge Fenix Rendered 2” below:

Videos by VICE

Follow Raffaela Kenny-Cincotta on Twitter.