On September 22, Richard D. James will drop Syro, the first Aphex Twin album in 13 years. Today, we have the first track from the album, “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix].” The YouTube description for “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]”, which apparently went through the same weirdo translator thing the album bio did, reads:

"This is the first Aphex Twin dong fore 13 years between the publication of the first a formal music."

“minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]” sounds a bit like what I imagine old people think the internet sounds like. And the release of “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]” continues the bizarre rollout from Aphex Twin, in which he’s slowly revealed the album art and tracklisting across the country. The art for “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]” is above. You’re probably already hitting your iMessage thread about “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix],” but have you even listened to “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]?” You should listen to “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]” before you have a take on it. As the title suggests, “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]” is a memorable pop track for you and your friends to enjoy together. Stream “minipops 67 [120.2][source field mix]” below.