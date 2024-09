Looks like we were totally wrong earlier. When we were talking about the new Ariana Grande joint ‘Greedy,” we incorrectly guessed that it would probably be the last song we’d hear from her until her new record Dangerous Woman drops next week, May 20. Earlier today she put out another new track “Side to Side” featuring Nicki Minaj. It’s almost a sequel to their prior collaboration with Jessie J “Bang Bang,” where Grande delivers some smooth singing, intermixed with the rhymes of Minaj.