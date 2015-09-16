Ariana Grande Does Britney, The Weeknd, and “Mary Had a Little Lamb” on Fallon and It Weirdly Kicks Ass

Ariana Grange is every pop diva of the last twenty years rolled up into tiny, donut-licking, pony-tailed vocal chord and here’s your proof. Last night, Grande showed Fallon who’s boss when it comes to singing impressions. She nailed every one those suckers, from a fried up, Britney-style version of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” to a Celine Dion, Vegas-tinged rendition of “Can’t Feel My Face.” She may be a quirky one, that Ariana Grande, but challenge her in a diva sing-off and prepare to fail miserably. Jimmy Fallon did manage to hold his own though as he dueted with Grande as a very convincing Sting for “Can’t Feel My Face.” Watch it below and keep your day job.