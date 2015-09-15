Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Taking Trump’s Place on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Image via Flickr user BagoGames

Aging badass and ex-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been tapped to replace Donald Trump as the host of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice, reports Entertainment Weekly.

“I have always been a huge fan of The Celebrity Apprentice and the way it showcases the challenges and triumphs of business and teamwork,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement, apparently forgetting that the show mostly eschews all that stuff in favor of delightful reality TV clusterfucks, like Arsenio Hall going batshit crazy and accidentally channeling Truman Capote.

“I am thrilled to bring my experience to the boardroom and to continue to raise millions for charity,” he continued.

As EW pointed out, NBC and the Donald parted ways after the business magnate announced his presidential bid and began courting the white supremacist vote.

Schwarzenegger will make his debut in the Apprentice boardroom during the 2016-2017 season, where he’ll ask all the essential questions, like “Who is your daddy and what does he do?” and “Why do you cry?“