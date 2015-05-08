A$AP Rocky Just Dropped a Track With Rod Stewart, Mark Ronson, and Miguel

Remember when you first heard A$AP Rocky and you thought to yourself “man, the only thing that would make this better would be a Rod Steward collaboration!” But to get serious, Rocky just put out a new track last night with an interesting set of collaborations: “Uptown Funk” mastermind Mark Ronson, Miguel, and Rod the Mod. The track dropped last night during Rocky’s interview at the Red Bull Music Academy, where he also mentioned his upcoming record At.Long.Last.A$AP. would be pushed back to June 2 from May 12. Kind of a bummer, but with what’s been released so far, this album is apparently going to be full of weird-ass tracks.