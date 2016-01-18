A$AP Rocky Just Dropped His “Wu-Tang Forever” Remix on OVO Sound Radio

A$AP Rocky had a pretty huge year in 2015, dropping his well-written and produced record AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP. Rocky really can’t be stopped, as seen tonight when he dropped his new remix of Drake’s “Wu-Tang Forever” on Drakes’s OVO Sound Radio, found on Beats 1. It does justice to the solid original track while instilling some real Rocky flow to it.

UPDATE: OVO also just dropped Rocky’s newest tribute to A$AP Yams, “Yamborghini High” featuring A$AP Ferg and A$AP Nast, previously only seen as a live A$AP track.