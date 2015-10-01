Watch A$AP Rocky Play “Everyday” and “Pharsyde” From the Late Late Show

Last night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, A$AP Rocky appeared to perform two of the songs, “Everyday” and “Pharsyde” from his new record AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP. It was a really great performance; Rocky didn’t stay tied down to the confines of playing up on the stage. Instead, he ran into the crowd, rapping along with fans and inviting them to participate in the song as much as him. The two songs played were mixed together in a perfect mix, meaning he was able to cover a lot of ground with a killer performance in under three minutes.

Watch the video below, and watch the time Rocky looked at all of his YouTube comments with us right here.