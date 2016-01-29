A$AP Rocky Blessed Us All with a New Video for “JD” and a Pharrell Collaboration “Hear Me”

It was a pretty wild time for music yesterday. Rihanna dropped all of ANTI on Tidal out of nowhere, giving us our first blessing of the evening. But the night didn’t stop there, as A$AP Rocky dropped a new song featuring Pharrell Williams titled “Hear Me.” With all this straight up fire and power and pure A$AP, he didn’t end the night so easily. Rocky followed up the waviness with a new video for “JD,” and studio high quality versions of “Yamborghini High” and his remix of “Wu-Tang Forever.” GOD.BLESS.A$AP