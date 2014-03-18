Ask Iceland’s Strongest Man Anything You Want

Hafþór “Thor” Júlíus Björnsson with Nest of Giants host Clive Martin

Ever wondered what it feels like to be stronger than literally everyone else in your country? Or to live and train among men who could probably tear your arm from its socket and tie it into a bow if they felt like being a dick? Being three-time Strongest Man in Iceland, third strongest man in the world (as well as a bunch of other titles confirming that he’s just as strong as he looks) and the tallest Icelandic strongman ever, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – or “Thor” – knows exactly what it feels like.

We met him in Reykjavik’s Jakabol strongman gym while we were filming our documentary, Nest of Giants. And it turns out that, as well as being really good at lifting logs and huge blocks of concrete, Thor is a pretty sensitive soul; the first time we met up, in fact, he was getting a tattoo of his daughter being protected by a dragon.

Thor is lined up to play Gregor Clegane in the next series of Game of Thrones, but in between shooting that and dead-lifting twice his own body weight in steel, he agreed to do a Reddit AMA this afternoon. He’ll be signing in at 4PM and we’ll post a link when it’s live, so click on that and ask him anything you want.

