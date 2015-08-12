Put Your Questions to ICEMAN, the Record-Breaking Dutchman Who Defies the Rules Science

You may have caught our documentary, ICEMAN, the story of record-breaking Dutchman, Wim Hof on VICE recently, but if you missed it – you can check it out above.

Hof first caught the attention of scientists when he proved he was able to stay submerged in ice for one hour and 53 minutes without his core body temperature changing.

Videos by VICE

Since then, he’s climbed Mount Everest in his shorts, resisted altitude sickness, completed a marathon in the Namibian Desert with no water and proven – under a laboratory setting – that he’s able to influence his autonomic nervous system and immune system at will.

This Thursday, Hof will be hosting a Reddit Ask Me Anything about the film and about the methods of training and meditation he uses to defy the laws of science. The AMA will start at 4 PM BST. Keep an eye on the @VICEUK Twitter account for a link before hand, and we’ll catch you on Reddit tomorrow.