Astronauts, etc. and Toro y Moi Cover Elton John’s “Rocket Man”

Oh you’re covering one of Elton John’s very best songs? Bold moves, guys, bold moves. Thing is, Oakland’s Astronauts, etc. and Toro y Moi—who are heading out on tour together next week—really nail it. Their rework is soft like cashmere on baby skin. Sweetly muted like Beck’s rework of “Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometimes,” but with a funked up bass holding it all down and a shivery synth middle eight that’s quite magic.

It really is the perfect pairing, not least because Anthony from Astronauts, etc. also plays keys and sings in Toro’s live band. Makes us wanna listen to Steely Dan and chill the fuck out. Keep your ears peeled for Astronauts, etc’s debut album, Mind Out Wandering, out 9.18 via Hit City.

Astronauts, etc. and Toro y Moi Tour Dates

9/19 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

9/20 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

9/21 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

9/24 – Mill City Nights – Minneapolis, MN

9/25 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

9/26 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

9/27 – Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI

9/28 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

9/29 – Waiting Room – Buffalo, NY

9/30 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

10/1 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

10/2 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

10/3 – The National – Richmond, VA

10/4 – Rams Head – Baltimore, MD

10/6 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

10/7 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

10/8 – Free Bird Live – Jacksonville, FL

10/9 – State Theatre – St. Petersburg, FL

10/10-10/11 – Ill Points Festival – Miami, FL

10/12 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

10/13 – Republic – New Orleans, LA

10/14 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

10/15 – Minglewood Hall – Memphis, TN

10/16 – The Ready Room – St. Louis, MO

10/17 – The Blue Note – Columbia, MO

10/18 – Granada Theatre – Lawrence, KS

10/19 – Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

10/21 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO

10/22 – Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

10/23 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

11/6-11/8 – Fun Fun Fun Fest – Austin, TX

Kim Taylor Bennett will be listening to Astronauts, etc. for the rest of the day.