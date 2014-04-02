Athens Celebrated Its New Bailout Payment With a Riot

To get the ball on the next instalment of Greece’s bailout rolling, Athens yesterday welcomed a bunch of European Union finance ministers. Although Greek police barred demonstrators from certain parts of the capital – including Syntagma Square which has been the centre of recent anti-austerity mayhem – private sector union GSEE and its public sector counterpart ADEDY still gathered in the Propilaia area on Tuesday evening. Workers Militant Front PAME did the same in Omonoia square.

As expected minor clashes between the police and protesters livened up the festivities, while party favours included a few good helpings of tear gas. Angela Merkel is expected to also visit Athens on the 11th of April, so if you think about it the whole night can be seen as a dress rehearsal for that.

Finally, a bailout payment of 8.3 billion Euros [£6.8bn] was signed off. According to Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, a first tranche of 6.3 billionn euros will be paid at the end of April with two more payments of 1billion Euros will be made in June and July,