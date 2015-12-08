Attention Kanye Nerds! His 40 Minute Lecture at Oxford University is Now Available to Watch Online

The Oxford Guild lucked out earlier this year when they secured Kanye West to speak at one of their events. Usually these sort of university guest lectures are commandeered by doctors, theologists, activists, or maybe just journalists-who-once-published-a-think-piece, and here was Kanye West, taking time out of his schedule to speak to students about everything from the fashion industry and politics to race and philosophy. At the time, the event received wide-spread news coverage: we posted an article about it (and interviewed the students who set the lecture up), and Kanye even wrote a song with Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator called “Smuckers” where he referenced speaking at Oxford. Yet, until now, the talk has never been available online. So here, today, Kanye West nerds, is his Oxford Union speech in full. Watch below. And warning: it features the loudest “polite” laughter we’ve heard this side of a laugh-track for Cheers.