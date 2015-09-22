Let Autre Ne Veut’s Video for “Age of Transparency” Cement You to Your Seat

Here are some things to know about Autre Ne Veut’s new album: It’s called Age of Transparency, and one of its principle themes is the way that exhibit ourselves publicly in the era of constant connectedness. It was recorded out of sessions with a jazz band, so when you hear that saxophone soaring through the mix at the beginning of the title track, just let it wash over you. It is meant to be disorienting and maybe even slightly grotesque, so, if you find the song’s video, like the previous ones Autre Ne Veut has released for “World War Pt. 2” and “Panic Room,” to be unsettling, you’re right where you should be.

In this video for “Age of Transparency,” directed by Allie Avital, Autre Ne Veut himself cavorts around a dispiritingly grim office in which all the workers have gone full drone—that is, they’ve all been frozen in place and turned stark white. It’s unsettling. It says something about work and technology that I’ll leave open to interpretation. And our protagonist, it turns out, is nefarious as hell. The song is titanic and beautiful, and the video is arresting, and it may leave you, like its stars, stuck in place pondering. And to unfreeze yourself, also jam along to the jazz version of the track, recorded and rearranged by the aforementioned jazz band, right here. Pretty cool! Age of Transparency is out October 2. Watch the video below:

