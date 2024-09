Denmark’s latest supergroup AV AV AV finally got around to playing their first show a couple of weeks back. Eloq, Unkwon and DJ E.D.D.E.H don’t really do things by halves either, so they decided their debut gig should probably be at DR’s Koncertsal. I mean, why settle for less, right? So check out this little live video – it’s recorded on cameras that cost more than a house and performed on instruments you need an IT education to operate. It’s really quite pleasant.