Avicii’s Collaboration Album with Dad Rock Artists Will be Hilarious

The other day, in an interview with Rolling Stone, it was announced that Avicii had added to his usual co-star roll call of Logic and a Macbook Pro by enlisting the help of musicians with actual instruments.

The use of musicians is not surprising; electronic artists like Bonobo use live instrumentation and Skrillex released an album featuring people like Chance the Rapper and Kid Harpoon. It’s natural that Avicii wants to evolve – but it’s his choice of sidekick that is as perplexing as the time Walkers decided to release Vanilla flavour Monster Munch.

The album will feature: 52 year-old mullet-loving denim fan Jon Bon Jovi, former Fugee Wyclef Jean, consciously uncoupled champion Chris Martin, and Serj Tankian from System of a Down. He’s also recorded a track with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong called “No Pleasing A Woman”.

Now – if that list sounds like the line-up to the world’s most target-less festival, then imagine what condensing it into a 50-minute LP will sound like. And, perhaps even more confusingly, who’ll actually buy it? I’ve had the somewhat debatable pleasure of sitting through a Jon Bon Jovi gig and I can tell you now there’s not a whole lot of crossover between the over-aged manic Bon Jovi fans and the Swedish star’s pilled up Tomorrowland attendees.

The inevitable clusterfuck that will be Avicii’s LP might not be out for a while yet but he’s not the first artist to indulge in a strange music hook-up. Here’s a selection of some that’ve been swimming around in the nether regions of my brain for the last few years…

Avicii & Incubus’s Mike Einziger – “Wake Me Up”