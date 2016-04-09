Axl Rose Broke His Foot and Borrowed Dave Grohl’s Throne to Play Show

Photo via Instagram



Rock and roll is hard as shit. Day to day, you can never guess what is going to happen at the next turn, so you have to adapt to whatever the wild lifestyle throws at you. That’s exactly what happened when Axl Rose broke his foot recently. Given Guns N’ Roses history with jumping out of shows and avoiding shit, one might think that Axl would cancel a bunch of the band’s upcoming performances. But instead he’s stuck it out, and adapted by borrowing Dave Grohl’s giant Throne from when he broke his own foot. The band brought the throne to their recent show in Las Vegas, where they belted out an awesome 23 song set. You can see clips of the show below via Stereogum.

A video posted by Hiro (@officialhiro8002096) on Apr 9, 2016 at 6:57am PDT

A video posted by Plum (@velvetdragonfly1111) on Apr 9, 2016 at 4:04am PDT

A video posted by Plum (@velvetdragonfly1111) on Apr 9, 2016 at 3:39am PDT