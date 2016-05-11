Rinse FM Have Dropped Azealia Banks From Their Festival After Her Gross Twitter Rants

Last night, Azealia Banks directed a series of grossly offensive tweets towards Zayn Malik, MNEK, Bok Bok, BBC Radio 1Xtra host Jamz Supernova and 14-year-old actor Skai Jackson, as well as UK rap and grime as a whole, and basically anyone else that dared respond.

The vicious posts began after Banks accused Malik of ripping off her work in his recent video for “Like I Would”. She then called him “curry-scented” and a “dirty refugee” before moving on to Disney star Skai Jackson, who she said would become “depressed and addicted to drugs”. Shortly afterwards, she described UK rap as being a “disgrace to rap culture in general” and that when she performs in the UK later this year, she will be arriving with “armed security”.

She also went on to send a stream of racial slurs to 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova, after the radio host tweeted: “Cant stress enough that @bornandbredLDN need 2 cancel @AZEALIABANKS nasty piece of work!!”

Earlier this year, Banks was booked to headline Rinse FM and Born & Bred’s summer festival alongside Lady Leshurr, Wiley, Novelist and ILOVEMAKONNEN amongst others. Now, in a statement released to Noisey, Rinse FM have said that Azealia Banks has been removed from the line up:

“We have decided to cancel Azealia Banks’ headline appearance at Rinse Born & Bred. Rinse Born & Bred is a celebration of rave culture and has been created for EVERYONE. We celebrate inclusivity and equality.”