Azealia Banks Has Been Charged With Assault After Attacking A Security Guard

Last night Azealia Banks was reportedly arrested after allegedly striking a female security guard outside a nightclub in the meatpacking district in New York. It has been reported that Banks attacked the guard with punches, according to a source that spoke to the New York Post, spitting in a security guard’s face and “biting her in the boob”.

Police say she was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assualt and held at a police station.

Apparently, Banks also used racial slurs aimed at the security guards after they wouldn’t let her to a downstairs section of the party because she didn’t have the right stamp. Once she did have the stamp she is said to have pulled some classic don’t-you-know-who-I-am moves, shouting at security guards that she’s on the Rihanna album. So hey, at least we know something about the Rihanna album.

This tweet shows Banks leaving Manhattan Criminal Court. She seems super remorseful and bummed about the whole situation wink emoji.

Azealia Banks leaving Central Booking/Criminal Court. pic.twitter.com/APE11OLT1S — Azealia Banks Web (@AzealiaBanksWeb) December 17, 2015

Banks is already being investigated by the LAPD after a similar incident was caught on camera in Los Angeles last month. So far she has not made any statement.