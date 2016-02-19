Azealia Banks’ Comeback Single “The Big Big Beat” Is a Big Big Banger

It’s been tough to root for Azealia Banks through all of the murky social media gaffes and airplane altercations that have characterized her last year of infamy, but there’s always been a sense that if she could just get a record out we’d remember why we love her. That record finally arrived this afternoon: “The Big Big Beat” returns Banks to the environment where she thrives, namely a throwback hip-house groove. She floats here, skittering between hard as nails raps and bubbly hooks over what sounds like a flayed sample of Biggie. Stream “The Big Big Beat” below.