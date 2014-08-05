Back-Alley Nurseries in Bogotá’s Red Light District

In a corner of Santa Fe, one of Bogotá’s seedier neighborhoods, a woman named Luz Marina runs a nursery for the children of prostitutes who work in the city’s red light district. She charges £3 to look after babies and young children while their mothers sell their bodies, often for between £9 and £18.

When the mothers can’t pay, Luz Marina doesn’t make a fuss, looking after their children for free. Over the years, women have left babies with her and never returned. For all her work helping children, she receives no assistance from the local government – she does it because nobody else will.