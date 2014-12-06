Bahrain: More Bloodshed

​Earlier this year, VICE News correspondent Ben Anderson traveled to Bahrain undercover to document the ongoing protests there. Bahrainis – inspired by the Arab Spring – have been taking to the streets every night for almost four years, calling for democracy.

One of the people Ben interviewed was Yousif Badah. His son, Ali Badah, was killed while protesting three years ago, when a police SUV repeatedly ran into him, pinning him against a wall.

Videos by VICE

On the third anniversary of his son’s death, Yousif and others held a vigil for Ali. That vigil turned into a march, and was similarly met with police violence, this time resulting in injury to Yousif himself.