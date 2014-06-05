Toss Money at Strippers and Then Go to Church in the New Video for “Hoochie Coochie” from Band of Skulls

English rockers Band of Skulls are here with a new video for “Hoochie Coochie.” It involves everything you would expect from rock ‘n’ roll: strippers, money, guitars, and grunge. But hey, wait a second, maybe it’s not everything you come to expect from rock ‘n’ roll because after we watch this beautiful lady dance and dance and dance, she heads to church and maybe drops the money in the offering bin. It’s a pretty interesting twist on what we typically expect from the drugs and sex-driven world of rock music – and one that we, here in the year 2014, approve of. The song comes from the trio’s new album Himalayen.

