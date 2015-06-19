Listen to Bang Gang’s LP ‘The Wolves Are Whispering’ For the First Time





Press pause on your life and play on this new record by Reykjavik’s Bang Gang, a.k.a. Bardi Johannsson. The Wolves Are Whispering is his first full length under this moniker in seven years. Most recently we covered Johannsson’s collaboration with Air’s Jean-Benoit Dunckel as Starwalker, which was very enjoyable with its galactic vibes.

Bang Gang is in much the same lane but with earthier vibes, featuring contributions from Helen Marnie (Ladytron), Keren Ann (Lady & Bird), Jofridur Akadottir (Samaris, Pascal Pinon) and Bloodgroup. Is it worth the wait? Well if glacial, atmospheric synth-pop tickles your aural fancy, then this is your released-in-summer album that’ll have you pining for snow-dusted pine trees and snuggling up with a book, fire-side. Johannsson’s sprectral tunes share a kinship with Ladytron, Sigur Ros, Air, and Depeche Mode (after drinking some tea that makes them very mellow), among others. There’s even an element of electronic folk in here too (“Wait by the Lake”). Like we said: Block out the real world and dive in.

The Wolves Are Whispering is out on 6.23 via Bang Ehf.