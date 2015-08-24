Bat for Lashes Shares “Helelyos,” Becomes a Sexwitch

Last week, Broadly ran a piece on finding sexual healing through witchcraft. Just as we learned how sex and the occult have long-since run in the same pentagram, something wicked this way comes from the bizzaro UK songwriter behind Bat for Lashes. This morning, Natasha Khan unveiled “Helelyos,” the first single from her forthcoming self-titled LP as Sexwitch and it is straight from whatever’s brewing in the cauldron. Searing guitar licks run through the track that otherwise shakes like a folktronic drum circle. It’s scary, sexy, and definitely different from what Khan has given us in the past as Bat for Lashes, so check it out. Embrace the hex.