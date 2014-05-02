Baths’ New Track “Fade White” Is an Ambient Fever Dream

You know that part in the Matrix? When Neo follows the White Rabbit and ends up in a club full of dancing fools on too many drugs and he meets Trinity and they have a moment and she’s like “I love you” with her eyes and then he ends up getting in a car and goes and does the whole red pill / blue pill thing that we now see in commercials and then it spawned an entire trilogy that ended up getting way too complicated and no one is still quite sure what the Oracle and the Architect were talking about in the last scene of the third movie? Remember that? Yeah, well, this new song from Baths—Will Wiesenfeld’s beautiful ambient project—kind of makes me feel like I’m in that club.

The track, which Noisey is premiering below, is called “Fade White” and, jokes about Neo aside, it’s lovely and charming and strangely sad. Much like the rest of Baths’ discography, it taps into the weird empty space that links electronic music and our daily lives. The pulsing below his restrained tenor voice gives the track urgency, like we’re trying to understand what’s happening around us but can’t quite keep up. “Come fade away with me,” he sings, repeatedly, grasping for something that might not be there.

“Fade White” comes from Baths’ upcoming EP Ocean Death, which drops May 6.

Here’s “Ocean Death,” another Baths track released earlier this week: