PREMIERE: BC Camplight’s Cartoon-y Video for “You Should’ve Gone To School”

Every band I’ve ever known is concerned about making a video as big as they can be. Explosions! Make up! Locations! Fuck all that Michael Bay horseshit.

If you want to make a good music video, all you need is a little ingenuity, just like the new video for “You Should’ve Gone To School” by BC Camplight compiled from old timey cartoons from the early 1900s. It’s fun, simple, and most importantly highlights the most important part about the video, psych-influenced garage track. Check it out above and look for the How To Die In The North LP, out now.

BC Camplight Tour Dates

Jan 21 Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade Nottingham

Jan 22 Bristol, UK – Old Fruitmarket

Jan 23 Manchester, UK – Gorilla

Feb 01 Glasgow, UK – Fruitmarket (Celtic Connections)

Mar 08 Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

Mar 09 Birmingham, UK – The Hare & Hounds

Mar 10 London, UK – The Lexington

Mar 11 Liverpool, UK – The Leaf