BeatKing Gets Pensive on “4AM”

Beatking, the self-proclaimed “Club God” and “Texas Uncle Luke,” knows how to have a good time. Most of his songs reflect that, with strip club-friendly lyrics or riffs on the epicurean pleasures of life. He tends to be funny and ready to riff on whatever the meme of the day is. On one track on his upcoming album, 3 Weeks, he raps, hilariously, that he knows how to save the rainforest but not a ho. Yet 3 Weeks, which drops Friday on Penalty Entertainment, is a varied work. Besides its stripper and twerking homage lead single, “Keisha,” which is getting radio play in Houston, one of the highlights is “4AM,” a much more serious cut that we’re premiering below.

Continued below…



Videos by VICE

On “4AM” BeatKing takes a more serious look at his life, discussing his mother passing away, his love for his daughters, and a variety of fears and regrets. “My mama just died / I ain’t cried yet” he raps at one point, while elsewhere he says, incredulously, “I ain’t talked to D. Carter in like a year / He was my best friend I made C3 with him.” “Ain’t nobody real / everybody lie to me / I don’t smoke or drink but I’ma try to sleep,” he adds later. It’s deep and pensive, and it’s a cool change of approach for BeatKing. Check it out below and pre-order 3 Weeks on iTunes here.

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.