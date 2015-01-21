Beatking, Riff Raff, and Paul Wall Unite for “Rich & Famous”

Man shouts out to Beatking, for real. In addition to being one of the most forward-thinking rappers and producers in the underground right now—who else do you know has songs with OJ da Juice Man, Lil Keke, Kurupt, Danny Brown, Brodinski and Sinjen Hawke?—but he helped jumpstart a hip-hop renaissance in his hometown of Houston. His Houston vs. Everybody compilation introduced the world to the Sauce movement, the union of historically divided halves of the city to create beautiful, rambunctious music.

Beatking’s Underground Cassette Tape Music mixtape with Gangsta Boo was quietly one of the finest rap releases of 2014, and he gave us a sneak peak of his upcoming mixtape Club God 4, and just trust us, it’s dope as fuck.

To whet all of your appetites for the tape, we’re happy to premiere “Rich & Famous,” featuring Riff Raff and Paul Wall. Keep a look out for the line, “Club God the Don / Got a chick look like Mulan! / All my shows crazy, look at the pictures on Noisey dot com!” YOU GUYS YOU GUYS YOU GUYS WE MADE IT! WE FINALLY GOT MENTIONED IN A RAP SONG.