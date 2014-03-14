This is the Sound of Friendly Fires X Andrew Weatheralll

As with so many of the best things in life, this new collaboration came together across a (probably) sticky table at some bar (pub), where drinks were downed (pints), and, we’d hazard a guess, a couple of packets of chips (crisps). It was in this lubricated environment that Friendly Fires, dance don Andrew Weatherall and Timothy J Fairplay—the latter two working under the moniker The Asphodells—decided to create sweet sweet music together. The result is a double A-side, 12-inch single “Before Your Eyes”/”Velo” and you can listen to the first track premiering above. “Before Your Eyes” is seven minutes of hypnotic sonic euphoria,—all gauzily subdued vocals, surround-sound synths and a beat that you want to chug on to infinity and beyond.

“Before Your Eyes”/”Velo” is out on Friendly Fires label Telophase on March 31.