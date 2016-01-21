Behind the Scenes at the Inaugural A$AP Yams Day

On Monday night, countless New York artists paid tribute to the late A$AP Yams with the inaugural Yams Day celebration at the venue Terminal 5. Of the concert, Noisey’s Jeff Rosenthal wrote that “it was incredible to see all of New York and so much of hip-hop all together on one stage. Festivals throw artists against one another for forced chemistry, but this wasn’t that. At the end of the night, A$APs Rocky and Ferg moonwalked across a stage sprayed with water by YG Addie for Yung Gleesh, who matched a FUBU shirt to his bathrobe. Joey Bada$$ shared a broken mic with Rocky. Mere feet away, Danny Brown stretched a Coogi sweater vertical and showed off a fixed smile; Lil Uzi Vert giggled and tousled his green hair, tongue out, stupid high. Someone asked for the stage to be cleared; no one moved. DJ A-Trak was trapped between the Coogi-laced couch and several dozen people; DJ Drama Instagrammed or Snapchatted, it was hard to tell from far away. A$AP Twelvyy had just performed “Last Year Being Broke,” right after French Montana had sort-of faded into his eyelids. Along with Joey Bada$$’ crew of 90s flannel enthusiasts, there were the acid-heads of Flatbush Zombies and Spanish Harlem’s Bodega Bamz and the far-flung Yamborghini Records signees, who Lou Banga corralled with Henny in hand. Nearby, RetcH juggled Styrofoam cups like Erich Brenn. And Mack Wilds was there? So, yeah, it was a crowded space; family reunions can be that way.”

Photographer Brook Bobbins was on stage and behind the scenes capturing the special night. See the photos below, and read Rosenthal’s full review.

A$AP Yams’s mother Tatianna Paulino



A$AP Lou



A$AP Rocky, French Montana, and A$AP Ferg



A$AP Rocky



Danny Brown



Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko



RetcH



Action Bronson



Joey Badass



RectH and Action Bronson



A-Trak



A$AP Nast



French Montana



A$AP Ferg and Marty Baller



A$AP Lou



A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky



Flatbush Zombies

