Behind the Scenes of ‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’ – Part One

Ana Lily Amipour’s directorial debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, is a brooding, minimalist vampire flick set in Iran. The film’s female vampire stalks the streets in a hijab and rides a skateboard, crossing paths with junkies, prostitutes, and other creatures of the night. The movie feels like a Middle Eastern take on the spaghetti western, with a gloomy, lady Nosferatu filling in for Clint Eastwood.

The film premiered at Sundance a few weeks ago to glowing praise from the ​New York Times, ​Hollywood Reporter, ​New Yorker, and more. It deserves every accolade thrown at it, and VICE Films is happy to help distribute it worldwide.

In preparation for the film’s theatrical release on November 21, we sat down with Amipour and some of the other people who helped make A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night possible.