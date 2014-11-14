Behind the Sound – Episode One: Banquet by Bloc Party

​

Behind the Sound is a brand new series from Bose and VICE, looking at the creative processes behind the biggest tracks in recent history.

In the first episode, coming to VICE.com soon, Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke talks us through the inspiration behind the band’s classic anthem, ‘Banquet’. Following Okereke from his garden to his studio, we learn that ‘Banquet’ might not have come into being if it wasn’t for a book on cannibalism and a certain, iconic Adam Ant record.

