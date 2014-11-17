Behind the Sound – Episode One: Banquet by Bloc Party

​’Behind the Sound’ is a brand new series from Bose that looks at the creative processes behind the biggest tracks in recent history.

In the first episode, Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke talks through the inspiration behind the band’s classic anthem, ‘Banquet’. Following Okereke from his garden to his studio, the film discusses how ‘Banquet’ might not have come into being if it wasn’t for a book on cannibalism and a certain iconic Adam Ant record.

Videos by VICE

Watch the first episode below and to find out more visit:

