Watch Belly and The Weeknd Gain Mutant Abilities in the Video for “Might Not”

Contrary to Rita Ora’s concerns, signing to Roc Nation can only lead to a life of luxury and squalor. For instance, just look at recent Roc signee, Belly and XO compadre The Weeknd in the new video for Up For Days cut “Might Not.” Who else but the rich and successful can drop prescription pills in a bathtub half their size before being blessed with the amphibian-like ability to breathe underwater. The Weeknd, of course, is the exception to this rule because… well, he’s never happy and his satin blankets weren’t properly ironed during filming.

Watch the video below.

Videos by VICE

Jabbari Weekes is a Poseidon-level swimmer. Follow him on Twitter.