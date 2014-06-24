Ben Clement’s Tokyo Photos Are Oddly Serene

This April, photographer Ben Clement took a break from shooting weird shit in his hometown of Melbourne to shoot weird shit in Tokyo. He spent his time hanging out with friends, skating, and generally soaking up a quieter side of the world’s largest metropolis than we usually experience. Ben said of the trip: “Tokyo is this super interesting culture that is hard to pinpoint. It has the best food and the nicest people, it’s super easy to get around, the coffee is pretty good, and the strangest encounters are around every corner.” Photographers in Japan generally fixate on the feeling of cultural overdose, but the city through Ben’s eyes borders on serene.

