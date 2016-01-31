VICE
Watch Bernie Sanders Sing “This Land Is Your Land” with Vampire Weekend

You can be sure that most presidential candidates are going to pair up with musicians and other celebrities that hold the same view points for support. A couple weeks ago, we attended Brooklyn’s Bernie-centric fundraiser, and of course Bernie’s relationship with Killer Mike is well documented. At yesterday’s Iowa City Concert and Rally, Bernie was again joined by a good handful of indie-faves, including Vampire Weekend and Foster The People. On stage, Bernie was joined by Ezra Koenig to sing Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.”

