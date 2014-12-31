Best of 2014: Noisey Guides

Look we’re not saying you’re all incompetent or anything, but being an adult can be really confusing and sometimes we all need a helping hand just remaining alive. We know that, so we published some very useful guides throughout year that will hopefully have contributed towards your navigation of existence on planet Earth. Here are some of those very useful guides:

How To Go To A Show Alone

Videos by VICE

How To Make A Sex Mix

How To Interact With Musicians On The Internet

How To Dance To Any Type Of Music

A Bullshitters Guide To Freshers Week

How To Date Someone With A Totally Different Taste In Music

Andrew W.K’s Guide To Partying Hard