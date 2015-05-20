A Pink Rinse Is the Height of High Fashion

Custom Love Bailey trousers, Phillipe Adec jacket from The Neck Down, Old Gringo boots; Pink Payette skirt, Muther Pluckers jacket; Kyle Kupres dress, Prada shoes

PHOTOGRAPHY: LOUIE BANKS

STYLING: ELEANOR WELLS AND LOVE BAILEY

Assistant: John Allen

Models: Betty Bailey, Love Bailey, Brendan Cameron, Kyle Kupres, Simon Seapony, Eleanor Wells, Rich Cole

Videos by VICE

Special thanks to BJ Dini transportation.

Love Bailey feather piece, tunic from The Neck Down

Custom trousers, Moschino shirt, Old Gringo boots; Love Bailey dress, Kyle De’Volle shawl, shoes Betty’s own

Mishka Piaf choker, Ely B Eleonora Bruno headpiece, Vivienne Westwood skirt

Adolfo Sanchez dress

Dress from The Neck Down; Muther Pluckers jacket, Kukula tea cup; Jacket from The Neck Down, shirt and hat model’s own; Kyle Kupres dress; tunic from The Neck Down

Prada dress from The Neck Down, Miu Miu sunglasses, Outhouse Jewellery choker