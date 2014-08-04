Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj’s “Flawless” Remix Is Everything You Could Want and More

In the middle of Saturday night, Beyoncé casually released one of her best collaborations to date, the “Flawless” remix with Nicki Minaj. By now, we’re used to Bey’s surprises–see her self-titled opus and, more recently, the On the Run trailer–but this one has an added surprise: On it, Beyoncé finally addresses the elevator incident a.k.a. Solangegate.

“We escalating/ Up in this bitch like elevators/ Sometime shit goes down when there’s a billion dollars on the elevator,” she sings, with a manical laugh.This is neither the buttoned-up Beyoncé who tried her hand at adult contemporary on 4 nor is it the perfectionist Beyoncé we’ve seen over the past couple of years. The beauty of this “Flawless” remix is that it takes the original concept of the song and turns it on its head–here Beyoncé lowers herself to a mortal level and owns up to her flaws.

Videos by VICE

Oh yeah, and Nicki Minaj is on the song too, at her hardest. In between trading lines with an Auto-Tuned Beyoncé–who borrows her girl’s “Monster” roar–Minaj comes out swinging with this: “These bitches washed up and there ain’t no fucking soap involved/ It’s every hood n****’s dream fantasizing about Nicki and Bey/ Curvalicious/ Pussy served delicious.”

Go listen to their life-altering “Flawless” remix right now at Beyoncé’s website.

Update: you can listen to the remix below.

—

Want more Bey and Nicki?

This Is Why You and One Million People Bought Beyoncé’s New Album

Flawless, for Better or Worst: Coming to Terms with the Painful Perfection That Is the On The Run Tour

Nicki Minaj Released “Pills N Potions” and Is About to Conquer the World with Heartbreak

Nicki Minaj Going Back to Her Hip-Hop Roots Doesn’t Make Sense