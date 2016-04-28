Beyoncé Is Using Her Formation World Tour Merchandise to Troll the Police

Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour kicked off last night in Miami—the beginning of another series of live annual reminders that Beyoncé looks and moves like a goddess and her thighs work harder in a single evening than most of us do throughout our entire lives. Despite Lemonade being engulfed by Jay-Z cheating rumors and political statements, the show itself was kept fairly lowkey—focusing, as always, on one massive wind machine, seven different leotards, and a knee-shattering amount of choreography.

That said, her merch did include “Boycott Beyoncé” shirts and iPhone cases, presumably made in response to a Miami police union’s call to boycott the event earlier this year. Back in February, The Miami Fraternal Order of Police, Javier Ortiz, cited both the “Formation” video and this year’s Super Bowl performance as evidence that Beyoncé sought to “divide Americans by promoting the Black Panthers and her anti-police message shows how she does not support law enforcement.”

In response, this merch shows how Beyoncé does not give a single shit, and 100 percent knows how to turn lemons into memes. Anyway, now on to the music.

After an opening DJ set with appearances from from DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Future, and Rick Ross, Queen Bey took to the stage to perform a 36 (36!!!) song set that opened with “Formation”.

The whole damn evening is one enormous highlight, but notable moments included: when she brought two fans on stage to perform “Single Ladies”.

When she performed a mash-up of the Fifty Shades of Grey rendition of “Crazy in Love” with her original version that segued into “Bootylicious”.

And this dance breakdown during “Daddy Lessons”, during which nobody has ever looked happier about their choreography choices.

Later in the set, the backdrop turned purple and “Purple Rain” played over the sound system in a singalong tribute to Prince—a humble homage to an artist and collaborator who once told her that if she learned to play piano “the sky is the limit as to what she could do.” Lemonade features Beyoncé cross-legged at her keyboard, playing and singing “Sandcastles.”

“I want to dedicate this song to my beautiful husband,” she said before closing the show with “Halo” (Jay Z, while present at the show, did not appear onstage.) She added, “Prince, thank you for your beautiful music.”

