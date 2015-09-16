All Hail! Here’s 15 Unearthly Seconds of Beyonce Singing Something Completely New

GUYS, you’ll never believe this but Beyoncé has (almost) Beyoncé’d us all over again. It looks the queen of surprises will have a brand new track out in less than two days’ time – with Naughty Boy, of all people.

That’s right, Naughty Boy, who is famous for collaborating with earnest British pop stars that always do well at awards shows, like Emile Sandé, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran. Naughty Boy, who recently got into a spat with Margate MC, MIC Righteous, over a cover of Rae Sremmurd’s “No Type” involving former One Directioner Zayn Malik. Naughty Boy, who once told us he wanted to post a turd to someone for giving him a mediocre review. Now he’s collaborating with Beyoncé on a new song. Anything can happen these days, eh?

“Runnin’ (Lose It All)” also features Arrow Benjamin and will be released worldwide on September 18.

A few hours ago he sent this elusive (but not really) Tweet careering into the universe:

Now watch the teaser, and feast on some fresh new Bey:

