With the impending Coldplay performance at the Superbowl, you know that there’s going to be some cool shit coming up. Such as Beyonce’s involvement with the show, as seen in their recent video. So in order to hype up her upcoming appearence, you know Beyonce had to come with some excitement, like her surprise new video for “Formation.” It’s Bey’s first new song since 2014, and it’s the perfect thing to look forward to for tomorrow.

You can download “Formation” on Tidal for free right now.