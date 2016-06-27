Watch Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar’s Splashy “Freedom” Performance from the 2016 BET Awards



Among the tributes and Desiigner meme-fusions at the 2016 BET Awards, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar delivered a large-scale performance of their collab “Freedom” from Bey’s Lemonade album/R&B opera. It’s staged similarly to the Formation Tour setup for the song, with Bey and many dancers kicking and stamping in a pool of water. Kendrick’s appearance from beneath the floor for a reworked verse is intensely dramatic, kicking things up a notch in a way that the already potent regular tour performances don’t achieve. Watch the Queen (and King) conquer below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.