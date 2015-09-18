It’s Finally Here! The New Naughty Boy Song! (Beyoncé is also on it)

It’s here, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: a new Naughty Boy single! And it features Arrow Benjamin! Amazing!

We jest of course, the only reason we’re writing about this is because of the words “ft. Beyoncé”.

The song, called “Runnin’ (Lose It All)”, is quite the coup d’etat for Naughty Boy and Arrow Benjamin, who no doubt hope that Beyoncé will give them a life-changing career boost, just as she did for her previous UK collaborators Tricky and Alexandra Burke.

Beyoncé’s motives are less clear, I get that maybe she had enough of making critically-acclaimed masterpieces and fancied chucking out a few bangers for the radio – but surely there’s a long list of people you’d turn to ahead of Naughty Boy, who, with the greatest respect, sort of makes nan music. This track also sounds like it was written for an Emeli Sande or Ella Eyre, and was only handed over to Beyonce when they couldn’t believe their luck at securing her. When you consider her recent and very carefully chosen collaborations – Frank Ocean, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Andre 3000 – it does seem strange she’d want to add Arrow Benjamin to that list.

Perhaps Beyoncé has realised that making a slowed-down D&B track wasn’t actually the smartest move as she hasn’t posted anything about the track on Twitter or Instagram, and only shared Naughty Boy’s post about it on Facebook.

Anyway here it is, maybe it’s a grower: