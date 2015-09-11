Big Hair, Big Motorcycle, Big City: Time Masters’ “City Lights” Drives Us Into 80s Dystopia

Alienation. Highways. Hair scrunchies. These are just some of the themes and motifs that permeate “City Lights”—the latest video from Copenhagen-based duo Time Masters (David Julius Christoffersen and Josefine Struckmann) and their ode to the haunting loneliness of a city at night.

Since 2014, Time Masters have been making music that fluidly moves between synth/dream pop and adult contemporary, rooted in inspiration from the romantic, the melancholic and the futuristic. You can feel that combination driving the video for “City Lights”: for four minutes, we’re taken on an off-kilter and melancholic path as we follow two mysterious figures. The first is a stoic and shrouded biker, seemingly on a road to nowhere; the second is a woman wrapped in things that are tight, white and super 80s, restlessly making her way past the neon signs and sex shops of Istedgade as she sings to us in a voice that recalls the haunting aches of Siouxsie Sioux or Kate Bush. The whole thing is a little unsettling, dystopian and nostalgic for decades past—and luckily for Time Masters, that combination makes “City Lights” an infectious track and video.

Time Masters are currently working on an EP and you can catch them at the following upcoming shows:

17 Okt. Insula Musik butik., Casette Store Day.

3. Nov. Trinitatis Natkire

26. Nov. 5e, Den brune Kødby

Feature image by Fryd Frydendahl.