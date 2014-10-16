We’re Throwing A Grime Karaoke Party With Big Narstie

We’ve all been there. A couple of bevs on the weekend, getting a bit lairy, someone suggests a bit of a laugh so you head to karaoke bar. You ask the old guy behind the decks, perfectly reasonably, if he’s got the instrumental for Trim’s “War Report 1”?

No? Oh well what about “When I’m ‘Ere”?

Videos by VICE

NO? How about “Duppy”?

FFS.

We’ve decided to do something about this shameful grime oversight, which is why this year’s big Noisey end of year blowout party is going to be Big Narstie‘s Grime Karaoke, a chance for us to realise our dreams and become a grime star for the night (or at least 32 bars). Hosted by the big man himself with help from Rinse FM’s Julie Adenuga and VICE’s Jo Fuertes-Knight, this will be a celebration of the outstanding year UK grime has had.

As well as that we’ve got sets from BBC Radio 1Xtra‘s Sian Anderson and Noisey DJs. It’s basically the perfect piss-up so you’d be mad not to show up. It all goes down on the 20th November at Birthdays. Entry is free. Get involved on our Facebook event page. Details on how to RSVP and song choices coming soon.

To celebrate, starting the 17th November, Noisey will be running a series of special features as part of Future Of Grime Week, looking at new MCs, producers and labels that are changing the genre, as well as some exclusive interviews and premieres from the godfathers of grime.

If you need us before then, we’ll be in our bedrooms, brushing up on the lyrics to “Frontline“.